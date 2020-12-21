Year-ender 2020: As the year comes to an end, here's a look at some of the bone-chilling crimes that took place in 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The year 2020 will always be remembered as a period that traumatised the entire world. From coronavirus pandemic to locust attack to cyclones to armed conflicts, several things happened throughout the year, leaving people across the world in shock. Several vicious crimes were also committed in 2020 traumatised the conscience of the entire country. So as the year comes to an end, here's a look at some of the bone-chilling crimes that took place in 2020:

Hathras gang-rape and murder:

The Hathras gang-rape and murder was probably the worst crime of 2020 that left the entire country in shock. On September 14, a 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by four men and murdered in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras, triggering a massive outrage across the country.

Following the vicious crime, Uttar Pradesh Police denied that the victim was raped and cremated her without the family's approval. After massive outrage, the case was transferred to the CBI which in its charge sheet has invoked charges of gang-rape and murder against the four accused.

Delhi riots:

The Delhi riots, commonly known as 'North East Delhi riots', was probably the worst riot in the national capital after the independence. The riots, triggered by the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, resulted in the death over 50 people and while hundreds were injured.

The Delhi Police was blamed for his handling of the situation in the city-state. However, the government defended it, saying it handled the situation "in the most professional manner". A 10,000-page charge sheet was also filed against 15 accused under sections of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IPC and Arms Act.

Several people, including Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid, were arrested by the Delhi Police for their alleged role in the riots in the aftermath. The police later informed that 751 FIRs were registered in the case.

Kerala gold smuggling case:

The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs this year had seized around 30 kilograms of 24 carat gold worth Rs 14.82 crores from Thiruvananthapuram Airport on June 30 this year. The gold was being smuggled from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage.

The incident left the officials shocked and the case was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) which arrested four people -- Sarith Kumar, Swapna Prabha Suresh, Fazil Fareid and Sandeep Nair.

The central probe agency later claimed that the four accused have links to India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and said that the gold was being smuggled "for anti-India and terror activities".

"From the UAE, he brought gold to Kerala. Tanzania and Dubai are the main places where the D-company is active. In fact, D-company's affairs in Tanzania are handled by a South Indian named Firoz Oasis. We suspect Rameez's links with D-company. Rameez was caught by the Customs in November 2019 for smuggling 13 .22 mm bore rifles. This happened when the gold smuggling was taking place," it had said.

Bois locker room:

The Bois locker room was another criminal incident of 2020 that left the country shocked. The scandal allegedly involved a chat room on Instagram of teenage boys from Delhi and objectified women and girls, sharing their lewd images and pictures.

Amid an outrage, several teenage boys were arrested. The police later said that a class 12 student, 18, was the admin of the group. He, along with other members of the group, was arrested by the police and were quizzed at their home in the presence of their parents.

Bangalore riots:

Like Delhi, the Bangalore riots were also one of the worst riots witnessed by the country this year. The incident allegedly happened over a controversial Facebook post allegedly by the brother of Congress MLA Murthy. Nearly three people were killed in the incident and around 80 people were injured.

In the aftermaths, the police arrested around 100 people. Reports suggest that the violence was allegedly incited by the members of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and several of its members were arrested.

Kanpur encounter:

The UP Police had launched an operation on July 3 this year to catch history-sheeter and gangster Vikas Dubey from Kanpur's Dehat district. However, Dubey and his aides killed eight police officials and mutilated their bodies.

After this horrific incident, a manhunt was launched by the police to catch Dubey. He was arrested by the police on July 9 near the Mahakaleshwar Jyotirlinga temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain. While the police was taking him to UP from MP, he allegedly tried to escape and snatched a pistol from a policeman. However, he was killed by the officials in the cross-firing.

Later, the Supreme Court approved a three-member inquiry commission headed by former apex court judge Justice (retd), BS Chauhan, to probe the killing of eight policemen and the subsequent encounter killings of gangster Vikas Dubey and five of his alleged associates.

