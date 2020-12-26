Yearender 2020: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government faced a four-fold challenge in 2020 -- combating the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with the migrant crisis, border stand-off with China and a falling economy.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government faced a four-fold challenge in 2020 -- combating the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, dealing with the migrant crisis, border stand-off with China and a falling economy. The passage of three agri-marketing legislations in the monsoon session brought the further challenge in the form of large scale protest by farmers of Punjab and Haryana. Amidst the turmoil, the government took some key decisions in 2020. As the year draws to a close, let's look at some of these decisions.

New Education Policy

In late July, the Union Cabinet approved the National Education Policy 2020 that is aimed at bringing major reforms in Indian education system. Among the key pointers of the policy include the replacement of a 10+2 system with a new structure of 5+3+3+4 system in the School education. The Centre has said that the NEP 2020 "advocated a broad-based, multi- disciplinary, holistic undergraduate education with flexible curricula, creative combinations of subjects, integration of vocational education and multiple entry and exit points with appropriate certification".

Farm Laws

In September, the Parliament passed three farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. The move triggered wide-spread protests in Punjab and Haryana. The Centre and the farmers have held several round of talks but have failed to end deadlock along the borders of the national capital.

Lockdown

On March 24, PM Modi announced a nationwide 21-day lockdown to combat the spread of the coronavirus Pandemic. The lockdown was extended multiple times over the next three months, though the restrictions were gradually eased.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package

On May 12, the Prime Minister announced a special economic and comprehensive package of Rs 20 lakh crores -- equivalent to 10 per cent of India's GDP -- to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. In his address, the Prime Minister also gave a clarion call for a self-reliant India.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja