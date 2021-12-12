New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The year is about to end and it has been an eventful one for India. Whether it was the deadly second wave of COVID-19, major political upheavals and clashes, or winning big at the Tokyo Olympics - the country went through several ups and downs in 2021. However, as the year progressed, we lost several notable people also.

Here's a look back at the notable figures we lost this year.

Rohit Sardana

An anchor, journalist, editor, and media personality, Sardana was known for hosting 'Taal Thok Ke', a debate program of Zee News that discusses contemporary Indian issues. He died of a heart attack after testing positive for COVID-19 on April 30.

Sunderlal Bahuguna

A globally-renowned environmentalist and the leader of the Chipko movement, Bahuguna fought for the preservation of forests in the Himalayas throughout his life. He passed away on May 21 due to COVID-19 complications.

Milkha Singh

Also known as 'Flying Sikh', Singh was an Indian track and field sprinter. He is the only athlete to win gold at 400 meters at the Asian Games as well as the Commonwealth Games. Singh died of COVID-19 complications on June 18.

Stan Swamy

Father Stan Swamy was a Jesuit priest and a tribal rights activist based in Jharkhand who worked on various issues of the Adivasi communities on land, forest, and labor rights. The oldest person to be accused of terrorism in India, Swamy died on July 5 due to a long illness.

Dilip Kumar

One of the most successful film stars in the Hindi film industry, Kumar is credited with bringing a distinct form of method acting to cinema. He died on July 7 after a prolonged illness.

Danish Siddiqui

The first Indian to win the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography, Siddiqui used to lead the national Reuters Multimedia team. On July 15, he was killed while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban forces near a border crossing with Pakistan.

Surekha Sikri

A Hindi theatre veteran, Sikri was a recipient of several awards, including three National Film Awards and a Filmfare Award. She died of a cardiac arrest on July 16.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani

Regarded as the father of insurgency in Kashmir, Geelani was an Islamist, pro-Pakistan separatist leader in J&K. He reportedly developed breathing complications and died on September 1.

Siddharth Shukla

Known for his roles in 'Balika Vadhu', 'Broken But Beautiful 3' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak', Shukla was an actor, host, and model. He died on September 2 after suffering a heart attack.

Puneeth Rajkumar

A leading name in Kannada cinema, Rajkumar was an actor, playback singer, television presenter, and producer. On October 29, he died from a cardiac arrest at the age of 46.

Vinod Dua

The first electronic media journalist to be bestowed with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, Dua was known for his stints with Doordarshan and NDTV India. He died after suffering from chronic liver disease as a post-COVID-19 complication on December 4.

General Bipin Rawat

An Indian military officer who was a four-star general of the Indian Army, Rawat served as the first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Indian Armed Forces from January 2020 until his death in a helicopter crash on December 8

Posted By: Sugandha Jha