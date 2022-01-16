Haridwar | Jagran News Desk: The Haridwar police on Saturday night arrested hate monger and Hindutva leader Yati Narsinghanand Giri for spewing venom against Muslims at the Dharma Sansad organised at Haridwar in Uttarakhand. This is the second arrest made by the Uttarakhand police in the hate speech case after the intervention of the Supreme Court.

Yati Narsinghanand, who called for genocide of the Muslims and use of arms against them, was arrested by the Nagar Kotwali police. Yati Narsinghanand was reportedly fasting at Sarbananda Ghat demanding the release of Wasim Rizvi. A protest meeting was also called by the seers at Sarbananda Ghat on Friday. On Thursday, Wasim Rizvi alias Jitendra Narayan Tyagi was also arrested and sent to jail.

Yati Narsinghanand, the religious leader called for the genocide and use of arms against Muslims while speaking at an event in Haridwar from December 17 to 19, 2021. A case was registered against Yati Narsingganand in Haridwar for making inflammatory speeches in the 'Dharam Sansad' in Haridwar and for commenting on girls in the city Kotwali Haridwar.

Narsinghanand is among more than 10 people named in the FIRs lodged over speeches that called for genocide and the use of arms against Muslims. Besides him and Rizvi, the Uttarakhand police are also trying to nab Sadhvi Annapurna over the same charges of delivering hate speeches against Muslims and calling for their genocide.

The first arrest in the case came nearly a month after the event, only after the Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Uttarakhand government to submit an affidavit within 10 days on action taken in the case. The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to Uttarakhand and Delhi Police on a petition seeking an independent enquiry into the Haridwar Dharam Sansad speeches allegedly inciting violence against minorities.

Meanwhile, three Army veterans have moved to the Supreme Court seeking a direction to constitute a special investigating team (SIT) to probe the alleged hate speeches made at Haridwar and Delhi last month. The petitioners -- Major General S.G. Vombatkere, Colonel P.K. Nair and Major Priyadarshi Chowdhury -- cited the videos circulated on social media where blatant calls for genocide against minority communities were been made.

The plea contended that one of the speeches specifically calls upon the police and the army to pick up arms against the minorities. Citing the Delhi event, the plea said that in the video of the event, a gentleman can be seen administering an oath to a group of people to "die for and kill" to make India a "Hindu Rashtra".

"The seditious and divisive speeches violate not only the criminal law of the land but also strike at the core of Article 19 of the Constitution of India. These speeches stained the secular fabric of the nation and also have serious potential to impact public order adversely," read the plea.

