Yakub Memon’s Grave Beautification Sparks Massive Political Row In Maharashtra; CM Orders Probe

MAHARASHTRA Chief Minister Eknath Shinde responded to the controversy surrounding the beautification of the grave of Yakub Memon, a 1993 Mumbai blast convict who was hanged in 2015. He assured strict action in the matter concerning the "beautification" of Yakub Menon's grave.



The Chief Minister said that an investigation has been initiated and strict action will be taken.



Nearly two months after the formation of the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra, the NCP-Shiv Sena-Congress alliance is pitted against the ruling coalition.



He also said that Yakub Menon is an accused and he cannot be glorified.



"Yakub Memon is an accused in the Bombay Blast and cannot be glorified. We won't accept this or let it happen. I have informed BMC and Mumbai Police about it. The Home Ministry will take appropriate action."

Maharashtra | Yakub Memon is an accused in Bombay Blast, cannot be glorified. We won't accept this or let it happen. I have informed BMC & Mumbai Police about it, the Home Ministry will take appropriate action: CM Eknath Shinde pic.twitter.com/3ryDzQ7gX1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022

After the lighting arrangements at Yakub Memon's grave in Bada Qabrastan were removed, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ram Kadam questioned former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's patriotism in converting a terrorist's grave into a "mazaar."



"The grave of terrorist Yakub Menon, who executed the 1993 Bombay bombings at Pakistan's behest, was converted into a Mazar when Uddhav Thackeray was the Chief Minister. Is this his love for Mumbai, his patriotism?" said BJP MLA Ram Kadam, seeking Thackeray's apology.



Besides, he also sought an apology from National Congress Party(NCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.



On March 12, 1993, Mumbai (then Bombay) was rocked by a series of bomb blasts that killed 257 people, injured over 700, and destroyed property worth approximately 27 crore. The case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) at the request of the state government.



Memon was the only convict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case who was hanged.