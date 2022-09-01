Yadukul Renaissance Mission: Shivpal Yadav Announces New Outfit For Yadav Community

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced the formation of a new organisation for the Yadav community and said it will fight for the cause of social justice. Yadav said the organisation -- Yadukul Renaissance Mission -- was not for or against any political party. While Shivpal will serve as the patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav will be its president while writer Vishwatma is the founder member of the Mission.

Addressing a press conference with former MP D.P. Yadav on Thursday here, Shivpal said, "We are launching a mission to bring all backwards in distress on a single platform. We will address issues that are troubling the backward castes (read Yadavs) and will also demand an 'Ahir Regiment' so that our youth can serve the Army."

Shivpal further said that he would now wage a battle for social justice by bringing all like-minded people on one platform. "Today everyone -- forward and backward castes -- are troubled. This outfit is not against anyone. We only want to work for those who have been marginalised and we will build up the organisation from the grassroots level," he said.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the newly floated outfit will reach out to all disgruntled leaders in the Samajwadi Party, particularly those belonging to the Yadav community. Among the issues which the new outfit is going to take up include demand for conducting a caste census and the formation of the 'Ahir (Yadav) regiment' among others.

Yadavs are considered the core vote bank of the Samajwadi Party and the formation of the new outfit is seen as an obvious attempt to woo the community. The socialist leader had recently parted ways with his nephew and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, months after both leaders came together for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls. Shivpal formed the Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party-Lohia in 2018.



