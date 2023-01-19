Wrestlers Meet Sports Ministry Officials As Row Over 'Sexual Abuse' Allegations Escalates | Updates

INDIAN wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia on Thursday met Sports Ministry officials to apprise them of their demands and grievances. Wrestlers from across the country continued their sit-in protest for the second day demanding action against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief BrijBhushan Sharan Singh and other officials against the alleged sexual exploitation of several athletes. Female wrestlers have alleged that coaches who are favourites of the WFI misbehave with women and harass them.

Meanwhile, champion wrestler and BJP leader Babita Phogat also reached Jantar Mantar, where a protest is underway. Phogat is representing the government and has reached the protest site to mediate. "I have assured them that the government is with them. I will try that their issues are resolved today," Babita Phogat said today. WFI chief earlier in the day had termed the wrestlers' protest a 'motivated agitation' and said that only those who are not capable of winning medals in the Olympics are protesting.

Here are the Latest Updates from the Wrestlers' Protest:

- "The safety of our women athletes is very important and we take it seriously. We will not let their morale down. All the issues raised by the athletes will be taken seriously," Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said.

- The protesting wrestlers today met the officials of the Sports Ministry over the sexual abuse allegations they have levelled against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Delhi | Wrestlers arrives at the office of Union Sports Ministry in Shashtri Bhawan for a meeting with officials amid wrestlers' protest against WFI & its chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh pic.twitter.com/F38HLWp5bY — ANI (@ANI) January 19, 2023

- BJP leader and wrestler Babita Phogat also reached the protest site. She is mediating with the protesting wrestlers on behalf of the government. Babita has assured the protesting wrestlers that the government is with them and she will try her best to resolve their issues.

- Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia among others have been sitting on a silent protest at Jantar Mantar for the second day today.

- "If we can fight for our country, then we can also fight for our rights. First of all, I thank all the players who have come here. And the statement that was given yesterday that only 3 per cent players are sitting here, but according to me all the players are here. You can imagine how strong the players are. And we raised our voice for our rights and are not going to bow down when we do not win," Punia said.

- Vinesh Phogat yesterday alleged that coaches who are favourites of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) misbehave with women and harass them. She also accused the wrestling federation chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexually harassing girls and calling her a 'khota sikka' after her defeat at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

- Meanwhile, CPI(M) leader Brinda Karat, who reached Jantar Mantar to take part in the protest, was asked by the wrestlers to step down from the stage. The wrestlers said that they don't want to politicise their protest.

- On Wednesday, ace grappler Bajrang Punia and nearly a dozen wrestlers began their protest against the WFI at the Jantar Mantar in the national capital. Also, shortly after Olympians and star wrestlers Sakshee Malikkh, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia made sensational claims against WFI officials and coaches, accusing them of harassment, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal issued a notice to Delhi police and the Union Sports ministry on the matter.