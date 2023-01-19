'Can't Win Olympic Medals', WFI Chief On Protesting Wrestlers; Centre Seeks Reply In 3 Days | 10 Points

Top Indian wrestlers sat on protest against the WFI at Jantar Mantar on Wednesday, alleging some coaches have been sexually harassing female athletes. (Image: ANI)

THE BHARATIYA Janata Party (BJP) MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who was accused of sexual harassment by India's woman wrestlers, made another statement about them saying these wrestlers who have been protesting can't win an Olympic medal. Adding, he said the age for delivering the best performance in wrestling is between 22 and 28 years.

"The age for delivering the best performance in wrestling is between 22 and 28 years. These wrestlers who are protesting can't win an Olympic medal. This is turning into anger and that is why they are protesting," the WFI chief, as quoted by news agency ANI said.

Here Are The 10 Points

- On Wednesday, while refuting the allegation of sexual harassment levelled against him by top Indian grapplers, who staged a protest against him and the federation at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, saying, "I will hang myself if the allegations against me are proven."Earlier on Wednesday, star wrestler Vinesh Phogat had alleged that the WFI President had been sexually harassing female wrestlers."

- Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik along with Vinesh Phogat and other top Indian wrestlers on Wednesday sat on a protest against the WFI at Jantar Mantar here. The wrestlers say that the WFI president and coaches sexually exploit the players.