New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday slammed the critics of the Central Vista project and said that they ‘never mentioned that the project also includes defence offices as it would expose their ‘falsity’. PM Modi’s veiled attack on opposition came during the inauguration ceremony of the Defence Offices Complexes at Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Africa Avenue in the national capital.

Interacting with Army, Navy, Air Force and Civilian Officers, PM Modi said, "The people who were criticising the Central Vista project never mentioned the Defence Offices Complexes, which is also part of the Centra Vista... They knew their falsity would be exposed."

"When we are focusing on ease of living and ease of doing business, modern infrastructure plays an equally important role. This is the idea behind the work that is being done in the development of the Central Vista," PM Modi added.

Underscoring the importance of the new defence offices, he said, "These new Defence office complexes will now make it feasible for our armies to operate in better working conditions with all modern amenities."

"The construction of the Defence Offices Complexes completed within 12 months amid the COVID-19 pandemic. This provided employment to hundreds of labourers during the challenging pandemic period," he added.

The prime ministers said the modern offices will go a long way in effectively carrying out all the work related to the security of the nation by the three forces. "This is a big step towards the creation of a modern defence enclave in the capital," he said.

“When we talk about the capital, it is not just a city. The capital of any country is a symbol of the thinking, determination, strength and culture of that country. India is the mother of democracy. Therefore, the capital of India should be such that its central focus should be people," he said.

The new Defence Offices Complexes will accommodate around 7,000 officials from the Ministry of Defence and the Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy and Air Force. The buildings will provide modern, secure and functional working spaces.

An Integrated Command and Control Centre has been established for managing building operations, while also catering to the end to end safety and surveillance of both the buildings.

(With ANI Inputs)

