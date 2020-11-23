The Supreme Court on Monday asked all states to submit status reports on steps taken by them, future course of action and the help needed from the Centre to combat the COVID-19 situation.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Supreme Court on Monday asked four states to submit status reports on steps taken by them, future course of action and the help needed from the Centre to combat the COVID-19 situation. The top court sought the reports from Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat and Assam in the next two days.

A Bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan also pulled up the Delhi and Gujarat governments over the worsening COVID-19 situation in the states.

“Things have worsened in Delhi especially in November. You file a status report on what steps have been taken,” a bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan told Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain, who was appearing for Delhi government.

The bench, also comprising Justices R S Reddy and M R Shah, said that all efforts shall be made by the Centre and the states to mitigate the situation and to deal with the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The top court, which was hearing a matter in which it had taken cognisance regarding proper treatment of COVID-19 patients and dignified handling of bodies in hospitals, has posted the matter for hearing on November 27.

India's COVID-19 caseload on Monday went past 91 lakh with 44,059 coronavirus infections being reported in a day, while the recoveries surged to 85,62,641. Delhi recorded 6,746 fresh COVID-19 cases on Sunday and a positivity rate of 12.29 per cent while 121 more fatalities pushed the death toll to 8,391.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 1,495 fresh coronavirus positive cases in the same span of time, taking the total count of infections to 1,97,412. Sunday's surge in cases came a day after the state recorded the highest single-day spike of 1,515 cases since March.

Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,753 coronavirus positive cases, taking the state's overall infection count to 17,80,208. The death of 50 patients took the fatality count to 46,623

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta