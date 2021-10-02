Leh | Jagran News Desk: On the occasion of the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur on Saturday unveiled an Indian national flag made of khadi. The flag has been deemed as the largest khadi national flag in the world.



The khadi national flag has been created by Khadi Dyers and Printers' DN Bhatt. He said that the has been completely made up of khadi and has a size of 225×150 ft, weighing around 1,000 kgs. He said that it took almost 1.5 months to complete the flag.

#WATCH World's largest Khadi national flag installed in Leh town, inaugurated by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor RK Mathur



Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane also present



“We had to hire additional artists to create the flag. It is extremely heavy. The military came and transported it,” Bhatt was quoted as saying by Indian Express.



“Let us buy Khadi products and mark Bapu’s Jayanti with great fervour,” he said during a recent episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “Today in the 75th year of independence, we can say with satisfaction that the pride that Khadi had in the freedom movement, today our young generation is giving the same glory to Khadi,” he added.



Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called the flag "a moment of great pride for India". "On Gandhi Ji's Jayanti, the world's largest Khadi Tiranga is unveiled in Leh, Ladakh. I salute this gesture which commemorates Bapu's memory, promotes Indian artisans, and also honours the nation," he tweeted.



The flag was unveiled on the 152nd birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mahatma Gandhi or Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against colonial British rule with utmost patience.



This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'Swaraj' (self-governance) and 'Ahimsa' (non-violence) won him accolades across the world. Globally, Gandhi's birth anniversary is celebrated as the International Day of Non-Violence. Several events were held in India and across the world to mark the occasion.

