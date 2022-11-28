World's First Nasal Vaccine, Bharat Biotech's iNCOVACC, Gets CDSCO Approval For Restricted Use

Bharat Biotech on Monday announced that its iNCOVACC, which is the world's first nasal COVID vaccine has received approval of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to launch its vaccine, however, no efficacy data have been released as of yet.

The Bharat Biotech's needle-free intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved for limited use in emergencies for people over the age of 18. With this, iNCOVACC will become the first intranasal vaccine in the world.

The iNCOVACC has been given nod to be used as both a primary series as well as a heterologous booster. Here, the heterologous booster means that a person can be administered with this even if he was given a different dose at the time of the primary dose.

According to a statement issued by Bharat Biotech, "Clinical trials were conducted to evaluate iNCOVACC as a primary dose schedule, and as a heterologous booster dose for subjects who have previously received two doses of the two commonly administered COVID vaccines in India."

"iNCOVACC is a recombinant replication-deficient adenovirus vectored vaccine with a pre-fusion stabilised spike protein. This vaccine candidate was successfully tested in three phases -I, II, and III of clinical trials. iNCOVACC has been specifically designed for intranasal administration via nasal drops. The nasal delivery system was created to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries," it said.

"iNCOVACC has the double benefit of enabling faster development of variant-specific vaccines and easy nasal delivery that enables mass immunization to protect from emerging variants of concern. It promises to become an important tool in mass vaccinations during pandemics and endemics," the company added.