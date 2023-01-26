World's First Nasal Covid Vaccine iNCOVACC Launched In India; Check Prices, Availablity

WORLD’S first intranasal Covid vaccine made by Bharat Biotech International Limited, iNCOVACC, was launched on Thursday by Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya. Minister for Science and Technology Jitendra Singh was also present at the event. Even as many countries are trying to get their own nasal vaccines, India has become the first country to bring one to market after successfully clearing all tests.

The launch of the vaccine took place at the residence of the Union Health Minister, according to a report by news agency PTI.

Also Watch:

The Drugs Controller General of India had already given this vaccine approval for emergnecy use as a heterologous booster dose back in November last year. iNCOVACC has been codenamed as BBV154. This new vaccine will be available in the market for the general public by the first week of February, a statement from Bharat Biotech had informed yesterday.

'iNCOVACC' will be available in the private market for Rs 800 while state and Union governments can acquire this vaccine for a subidised rate of Rs 325, the statement had said. This vaccine had gone through three phases of tests before it received all the necessary approvals. iNCOVACC vaccine has a stabilised spike protein and is a recombinant replication deficient adenovirus vector.

The tests conducted on the vaccine were to determine if it can be used as a primary dose and as a heterologous booster dose for those individuals who have already received two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

“The nasal delivery system has been designed and developed to be cost-effective in low- and middle-income countries." the statement had said.

Dr Krishna Ella, Executive Chairman of Bharat Biotech International Limited had, yesterday, said, “The vectored intranasal delivery platform gives us the capability for rapid product development, scale-up, easy and painless immunization during public health emergencies and pandemics”.

Different nations of the world are trying to develop a nasal vaccine. According to media reports, China has also given approval to a nasal vaccine but it has still to come out in the market.

(With agency inputs)