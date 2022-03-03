New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: World Wildlife Day or WWD is celebrated every year on March 3 to make people aware about most critically endangered species of wild fauna and flora, and why and how their conservation is benefical for mankind. This year, theme for World Wildlife Day is "Recovering key species for ecosystem restoration".

On this occasion, MMTC-PAMP - a joint venture between Switzerland-based bullion brand PAMP SA and government of India's MMTC - along with WWF India launched the limited-edition silver coins "to raise awareness about key wildlife species in India."

The MMTC-PAMP is supporting WWF India in its mission to stop the degradation of the planet's natural environment and build a future in which humans live in harmony with nature. The newly launched beautifully illustrated coins come in fine silver of 999.9 purity and feature some of India's most iconic species.

Speaking on the collaboration, Vikas Singh, MD and CEO of MMTC-PAMP, said, "Our collaboration with WWF India is a significant stride towards driving awareness around their conservation efforts. As the leading trusted brand for precious metals in the country, we are pleased to present the purest silver 999.9 collectibles featuring India’s most iconic and endangered species, crafted to the highest standards of purity with MMTC-PAMP’s unmatched Swiss craftmanship."

"These limited-edition silver collectibles are ideal for gifting. The purchase of each coin furthers a strong message that can be your contribution towards preserving the nature and raise awareness towards excellent initiatives undertaken by WWF India. We are excited about this initiative and the impact beyond business this would create," he added.

Meanwhile, Ravi Singh, Secretary-General and CEO of WWF India, said, "World Wildlife Day is an occasion to raise awareness and understanding about wildlife, their habitats and the ecosystems they represent. MMTC-PAMP's limited edition coins launch is a continuing initiative in our partnership, showcasing threatened and iconic wildlife species in their unique representation."

The MMTC-PAMP says that every coin made by it goes through a rigorous purification process to ensure 999.9 + purity of the metal. To ensure the products' authenticity, each MMTC-PAMP product carries a unique number and comes packaged in an Assayer certified. Each product bought from MMTC-PAMP offers positive weight tolerance, which guarantees that every coin or bar you buy weighs more than the listed weight, ensuring customers get the highest value for their investment.

With this distinctive collaboration, MMTC-PAMP showcases its strong inclination to create offerings that tell thought provoking stories. The coin comes with MMTC-PAMP's stamp of authenticity and delivers on the promise of the highest purity and finest Swiss craftsmanship available in the world.

These exclusive 999.9 purest silver collectables offer you unmatched Swiss craftsmanship and purity beyond compare and mark a token of togetherness, warmth, and love that a family shares. These individually serial numbered limited-edition coins come in bespoke display packaging and remain ideal for gifting.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma