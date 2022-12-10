World Doesn’t See India, Pakistan On Equal Terms Now’: EAM Jaishankar In Varanasi

EXTERNAL Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said on Saturday that India is much more dominant regionally and that no one sees India and Pakistan on equal terms.

"Today India is much more dominant regionally. There was an era when the world used to see India and Pakistan on equal terms. Today nobody does that, not even Pakistan. We have clearly come out in the region as the primary power," Jaishanakar said, as quoted by news agency ANI.

Addressing the students of Banaras Hindu University, Jaishankar asserted that the overall influence of the west has declined and said, "We need to remain an independent power. The world will respect a country which stands up for itself."

The External Affairs Minister also said that Kashi is one of the important venues for the G-20 meetings, and one of the meetings will be held here.

"Kashi is one of the important venues for the G-20 meetings. And one of the meetings, the development ministers’ meeting, which I will chair, will be held here. So you are more likely to see me on the streets of Varanasi," Jaishankar said in his address, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The G-20, or Group of 20, is an intergovernmental forum of the world’s major developed and developing economies. It comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US, and the European Union (EU). India assumed the G-20 Presidency on December 1.

Jaishankar also inspected the newly inaugurated Kashi Tamil Sangamam Exhibition at the university, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.