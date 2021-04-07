Workplace COVID-19 Vaccination Drive As the government takes another step forward in the massive vaccination drive, here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The government is all set to allow COVID-19 vaccination at public and private workplaces having about 100 eligible beneficiaries from April 11 across states and Union territories.

The Centre has asked states and Union Territories to make adequate preparations and issued guidelines in this regard, according to which, only employees aged 45 years or more will be eligible for vaccination at work place and no outsiders including eligible family members will be allowed for vaccination.

As the government takes another step forward in the massive vaccination drive, here are answers to some frequently asked questions:

Who all can get vaccinated in offices?

Only those who are aged 45 years and above are eligible to get vaccinated at workplace (both government and private). From April 1, the Centre has allowed everyone born before January 1, 1977 to get inoculated. In a notification dated April 6, the Health Ministry said: “Employees of Work Place aged above 45 years or more will be eligible for vaccination at Work Place.”

When will the workplace vaccination drive start?

The workplace vaccination drive is likely to start from April 11. The Health Ministry has already asked states and Union Territories to be ready with the preparations.

Will all government/private offices have vaccinations centres?

No. Vaccination sessions will be conducted at only those workplaces which have 100 or more willing and eligible beneficiaries.

How will eligible employees get vaccinated in their offices?

One of the senior staff of the organisation will be assigned to work as nodal officer to coordinate with district health authorities/ private COVID vaccination centres (CVCs) and support vaccination activities.

The beneficiaries will be required to register in Co-WIN portal prior to vaccination and CVC nodal officer will ensure registration of all targeted beneficiaries and facility of on-the-spot registration will also be available but only to employees of the workplace.

How will such workplaces be identified?

The District Task Force chaired by district magistrate and Urban Task Force chaired by municipal commissioner will identify such government and private workplaces after due deliberations with relevant employers.

Every CVC in a government workplace will be tagged to an existing and nearest CVC in the government medical facility while every CVC in a private workplace will be tagged to an existing and nearest CVC in the private medical facility.

The designated government and private CVC to whom the workplace CVC has been tagged will be responsible for deployment of the vaccination team at workplace CVCs. All government and private CVCs are already linked to some cold chain points for receiving vaccines.

Are relatives of employees who meet the eligibility criteria allowed to get vaccinated at workplaces?

No. The notification says “no outsiders including eligible family members will be allowed for vaccination at ‘CVC (Covid Vaccination Centre) at Work Place’.”

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta