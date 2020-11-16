National Press Day 2020: PM Modi and President Kovind said media played an important role in educating people about the deadly coronavirus, adding that it has "helped in mitigating the impact of the pandemic".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday lauded the media on the occasion of National Press Day and said that its role is important for the survival of democracy in India.

In a pre-recorded message, PM Modi said that a media is playing a crucial role in the COVID-19 pandemic and has been creating awareness about important issues to bring a "behavioural change in the society".

"Be it positive criticism or highlighting success stories, the media has been continuously adding strength to our democratic ethos," PM Modi noted.

President Kovind, on the other hand, said that the media played an important role in educating people about the deadly coronavirus, adding that it has "helped in mitigating the impact of the pandemic".

"Media persons have been among frontline corona warriors. Through Press Council of India, I convey my appreciation to such media persons," President Kovind said.

Meanwhile, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that "any attack on press freedom is detrimental to national interests". In his message, Naidu warned that democracy cannot survive "without a free and fearless press", saying a "robust, free and vibrant media is as important as an independent judiciary in consolidating democracy and strengthening constitutional rule of law".

Apart from the Prime Minister and the President, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also lauded the media for "tirelessly" working towards "strengthening the foundations of the country".

"Greetings on National Press Day. Our media fraternity is working tirelessly towards strengthening the foundations of our great nation. Modi govt is committed towards the freedom of Press and strongly oppose those who throttle it. I applaud Media’s remarkable role during COVID-19," Shah said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar also lauded the media and said that it is an essential part of the democracy. "In a message at the webinar on National Press Day by Press Council of India, reiterated that freedom of the press is the cornerstone of our Democracy, but at the same time stressed that it is a responsible freedom," Javadekar said.

National Press Day is observed in India on November 16 every year and it marks the presence of an independent and responsible press in the country.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma