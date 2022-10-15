'Working Hard To Make Air India World's Leading Airline': Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran At Lokmat

TATA Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran recently said that the Tata Group is mulling consolidating its airline business and is working hard to make it the world's leading airline carrier carrying Indians across the globe. Chandrasekaran, however, said that the process to make Air India the best airline is a long journey and Tata Group is working on every aspect at great speed.

Chandrasekaran, during a conversation with Rishi Darda, Lokmat's Joint Managing and Editorial Director, at the eighth edition of Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards, said that the Tata Group is transforming the Air India into "one airline with two platforms". Tata's airline business at present comprises four airlines – Air India, Air India Express, Vistara, and Air Asia.

"Essentially, we want to have a very strong airline. I have already said that Air India is a dream for Indians and it will always be India’s airline. We will definitely have both full service and LCC, but we want to make it a world-leading airline of scale where Indians are able to fly everywhere," Chandrasekaran said.

"It’s a long journey. We will have to work on many aspects of the airline and we are working at great speed. Essentially, we will have one airline with two platforms," the Tata Sons chairman added.

Further, highlighting the challenges in reviving Air India airlines, Chandrasekaran said that they are working on Human resources and most importantly modernising the entire fleet of the airlines. "We are working on HR, technology, on modernisation of the fleet, engine, maintenance and safety," he said.

After a gap of 69 years the Tata Group earlier this year acquired Air India airlines for USD 2.4 Billion. Air India has the second-largest fleet in India after IndiGo and a market share of just under 10 per cent. "We are working on all aspects. But at the end of the day Air India has great people. And they all want to make Air India a proud airline. It’s a question of few years," Chandrasekaran added.

Speaking about the Indian economy, N Chandrasekaran said that India would become a USD 5 trillion economy as the country is extremely well-placed. "All major economies including America, Europe and Britain are in troubled waters today due to ballooning interest rates and unabated inflation," he said.

"The clouds of uncertainty emerging from these economies are affecting all industries around the world. Therefore, the growth of the world economy will be stunted. Still, India's position is strong globally and India is extremely well-placed," Chandrasekaran asserted.

On the falling Indian rupee in the international market, Chandrasekaran noted that the rupee is not the only currency which is falling but "the same is the case with other currencies. We cannot forget that the rupee's performance is good compared to other major currencies around the world", the Tata chairman said.