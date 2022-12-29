'Won't Tolerate Claims On Mumbai': Fadnavis Warns Karnataka Leaders As Border Row Intensifies

AMID ongoing border dispute with Karnataka, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday asserted that Mumbai belongs to the state and will not tolerate anyone's claims over it. He lashed out at 'outspoken' Karnataka leaders, who, he claimed, were making public statements that violate the spirit in which the two states arrived at an agreement in a meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

At the meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah, it was decided that neither of the disputed parties will put forward any territorial claims. While addressing the state Legislative Assembly on Wednesday, Fadnavis claimed that Karnataka leaders as well as leaders of the Opposition have continued issuing objectionable statements. Adding, he said the Maharashtra government will send an objection letter to Karnataka in the matter.

"It is completely wrong. We will not tolerate any claims on Mumbai. We will also send them an objection letter and draw their attention to these inappropriate statements," he, as quoted by ANI, said. He also said the matter will also be brought to the Union Home minister's notice.

"We will also bring this matter to the notice of the Home Minister and urge the MHA to issue a warning to such leaders. Mumbai is no one's personal property. This should be borne in mind by the outspoken politicians of Karnataka," Fadvanis warned.

On Tuesday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde moved a resolution in the state Legislative Assembly expressing solidarity with those living in the contentious boundary region with Karnataka. The resolution stated that the Central government should urge the Karnataka government to implement the decision taken in the meeting with the Union Home Minister and the government should be given the understanding to guarantee the safety of the Marathi people in the border areas.

In response to the move, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said "not an inch of land will be ceded to Maharashtra", and that his state was confident of getting justice as both the states were carved out on the basis of the States Reorganisation Act 1956.