A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Rane, seeking to quash the FIR lodged in Nashik and all other cases that may be lodged in future.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the huge uproar over Union Minister Narayan Rane's remark against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday told the Bombay High Court that it will not take any coercive action against the minister in connection with the FIR lodged in Nashik over his remarks.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing a petition filed by Rane, seeking to quash the FIR lodged in Nashik and all other cases that may be lodged in future. Rane in his plea, submitted before the HC on Tuesday, also sought interim protection from arrest.

Rane in his plea, submitted before the HC on Tuesday, also sought interim protection from arrest. Senior counsel Amit Desai, appearing for the state government, said no coercive action will be taken against Rane in the FIR registered in Nashik till September 17, when the plea would be heard.

Rane's advocate Satish Maneshinde sought protection in all cases that may arise out of the alleged statement. Desai, however, said a blanket statement of protection cannot be made as the petition only mentions the Nashik FIR. The court agreed and posted the matter for further hearing on September 17.

The Union minister was arrested on Tuesday afternoon from Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district following his remarks made during his 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' in Raigad on Monday that he would have slapped Chief Minister Thackeray for what he claimed as the latter's ignorance of the year of India's independence.

He was granted bail by a court at Mahad in Raigad late Tuesday night and directed to appear before the office of Alibaug Superintendent of Police on August 30 and September 13. Following his remarks, four FIRs were registered against Rane - in Mahad, Pune, Thane and Nashik.

The FIR in Mahad was registered under IPC sections 189 (threat of injury to public servant), 504 (intentional insult to provoke break of public peace) and 505 (statements conducive to public mischief).

The Nashik police have issued a notice to Rane, asking him to appear before them for questioning on September 2 in connection with the FIR registered against him there over his remarks against the CM.

The FIR against Rane in Nashik was registered under IPC Sections 500 (defamation), 505(2), (public mischief) and 153(B) (1) (c) (remarks likely to cause disharmony, or feeling of enmity or hatred or ill-will), a police official earlier said.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan