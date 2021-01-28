Farmers' Protest: Refusing to surrender, Tikait said that he is ready to face bullets and slammed the government for adopting a "repressive policy" against the farmers.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday warned to intensify his agitation against the three farm laws after the Uttar Pradesh administration asked the farmers at Delhi-Ghazipur border to end their protest and vacate the road.

Refusing to surrender, Tikait said that he is ready to face bullets and slammed the government for adopting a "repressive policy" against the farmers.

Tikait, who has also been issued a notice by security personnel, also attacked the Delhi Police over January 26 violence and stressed that no farmers have disrespected the national flag, demanding a Supreme Court-monitored probe against Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu.

"Farmers came here as responsibility of farmer unions and they take their responsibility. We had photographed the route given to us in writing. Police barricaded it and kept the route to Delhi free," Tikait was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"Someone goes there and hoists a flag, why was no firing done? Where was the police? How did he go there? Police allowed him to leave and didn't arrest him. Nothing has been done even now. Who was the person who maligned an entire community and organisation?" he questioned.

Tikait, along with Yogendra Yadav and Medha Patkar, is among 37 farmer leaders named in FIR by Delhi Police in the January 26 violence.

The Delhi Police had earlier said that nearly 400 officials were injured in the January 26 violence, adding that 19 people have been arrested and over 25 criminal cases registered so far.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of UP Police said that the officials have been deployed at UP gate to look that "anti-national elements" do not infiltrate the protests. He also said that few farmer organisations voluntarily ended their protest from Chilla Border and Dalit Prerna Sthal opposing the January 26 incident.

"As far as Baghpat is concerned, local officials told us that they explained to farmers the ongoing NHAI project and they ended the protest last night. Some people are still present at UP Gate. Talks are going on, we have deployed spotters to look for rowdy and anti-national elements so that they don't infiltrate peaceful protests in UP. We will talk to farmer organisations and ensure that protests are called off at the earliest," Kumar said, as reported by ANI.

"If Delhi Police asks for our help in connection with the violence (on 26th January) we will help them. We won't allow any such element - who did this on a national festival - in our state. People have assured us that they will not provide shelter to any rowdy element," he added.

Locals raise slogans to vacate Singhu border amid farmers' agitation

Meanwhile, locals at the Delhi-Singhu border on Thursday raised slogans, demanding the area to be vacated. People were raising slogans including 'Will not tolerate tricolour's insult' and 'Vacate the Singhu border'.

Amit Shah, Delhi LG meet injured cops

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Thursday visited a hospital and met the injured police officials.

"Visited the Sushrut Trauma Center and inquired about the wellbeing of the injured police personnel. Instructed concerned Medical Officers to provide the best possible care and treatment," the LG tweeted after his visit.

"I pray for their speedy recovery and urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony," Baijal said in another tweet.

