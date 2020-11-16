Delhi Coronavirus News: State Health Minister Satyendar Jain has said that the state government will not reimpose the lockdown in the national capital again.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid a sudden spike in coronavirus cases across the national capital, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday dismissed the speculation of reimposing a lockdown and said that the step "will not be effective now".

Urging people to take all the necessary precautions amid a spike in coronavirus cases, Jain said that "the third wave of COVID-19 has passed its peak in the national capital".

"There will be no reimposition of lockdown in Delhi. I don't think it will be an effective step now, wearing of masks by everyone will be more beneficial," Jain was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Over the last few days, COVID-19 cases across the national capital were rising at an alarming pace with the city-state reporting an average of 7,000 cases daily.

Amid this, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday evening held a meeting with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Health Dr Harsh Vardhan and announced a slew of measures to control the situation in the city-state.

During his meeting with Kejriwal, Shah said that the number of daily PCR tests will be increased in the national capital and a house-to-house survey will soon begin across the city-state. He further assured Kejriwal that doctors paramedics will be flown to the city-state to deal with the shortage of manpower.

"Today many directions were given in the meeting. 1- RT-PCR tests will be doubled in Delhi. 2- In Delhi, mobile testing vans of the ICMR of health ministry will be deployed in places vulnerable to Covid-19 spread by using maximum capacity of labs," Shah said in a tweet after the meeting.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal after the meeting said that the Centre has assured him of all help, noting that it is very important for all agencies and governments to work together.

According to the latest information available, the deadly coronavirus has affected over 4.85 lakh people in Delhi and claimed the lives of 7,614 so far.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma