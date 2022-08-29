'Won't Permit Forum Shopping': SC Issues Notice Karnataka On Pleas Against HC Order On Hijab Ban

Issuing a notice to the Karnataka government on pleas challenging the High Court verdict refusing to lift ban on hijab in government schools and colleges, the Supreme Court on Monday said it will not accept a plea seeking adjournment as an early hearing was sought.

A two-judge bench, which included Justices Hemant Gupta and Sudhanshu Dhulia, also pulled up some of the petitioners, who sought adjournment in the matter, and said it would not permit "this kind of forum shopping". It said that it will hear the matter next on September 5 (Monday).

"We will not permit forum shopping. You wanted urgent listing and now you want hearing adjourned. We will not allow this," the court said, as reported by Bar and Bench.

The Karnataka High Court on March 15 dismissed multiple petition filed by Muslim bodies seeking permission to wear hijab inside classrooms and upheld Karnataka government's order to allow educational institutions ban headscarves used by Muslim girls.

"We are of the considered opinion that wearing of Hijab by Muslim women does not form a part of essential religious practice in Islamic faith," the high court had observed. "In the above circumstances, all these writ petitions being devoid of merits are liable to be and accordingly are dismissed. In view of the dismissal of the writ petition, all the pending applications fell into insignificance and are accordingly disposed off."

However, multiple pleas have been filed in the Supreme Court again against the Karnataka High Court verdict. One of the pleas says that the high court has "erred in creating a dichotomy of freedom of religion and freedom of conscience wherein the court has inferred that those who follow a religion cannot have the right to conscience."

"The high court has failed to note that the right to wear hijab comes under the ambit of the right to privacy under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. It is submitted that the freedom of conscience forms a part of the right to privacy," the plea stated, as reported by news agency PTI.