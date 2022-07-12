Won't Forgive Salman Khan For Killing Blackbuck, Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi Tells Police

Lawrence Bishnoi being brought at the Patiala House Court in New Delhi (Photo: ANI)

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has told Delhi Police that he and his community will never forgive Bollywood actor Salman Khan for killing blackbucks or Chinkara, which are considered dearer to the Bishnois in Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab.

According to a report by The Times of India, Bishnoi, however, has said that he can reconsider his decision if Khan issues apology in public.

Khan had allegedly killed two blackbucks in October 1998. In April 2018, the 56-year-old was sentenced to five years imprisonment by a Jodhpur court. Earlier, Khan was lodged in the Jodhpur jail, but he was later shifted to the Bharatpur jail.

Bishnoi has also told the Delhi Police that he had hired his associate Sampat Nehra to kill Khan. Nehra, who hails from Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh, also did a recce of Khan's house in order to assasinate the actor, another report by News18 said.

The report quoting sources claimed that Bishnoi had also bought a long-range rifle for Rs 4 lakh to kill Khan. The rifle, however, was seized from a man, identified as Dinesh Dagar, in 2018.

Bishnoi's gang has reportedly also threatened Khan's lawyer Hasti Mal Saraswat. Last week, Saraswat said he has received a death threat through a letter, which stated that he will meet Sidhu Moosewala's fate.

The letter, according to a report by news agency ANI, had initials of Bishnoi and his long-time associate Goldy Brar.

Following the threat letter, Saraswat was provided security by the Rajasthan Police. "Security has been provided to him. We are probing it," said Nazim Ali, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police East Jodhpur.

Moosewala, a singer-turned-politician, was shot dead outside his ancestoral village in Punjab's Mansa district in May. Bishnoi, who was lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail, is currently under the custody of the Punjab Police in connection with Moosewala's death.