New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday warned the Centre that the protests against the three contentious farm laws won't end in coming two months as farmers held a four-hour 'rail roko' demonstration.

Tikait, who has become the face of farmers' protest, said that the stir will continue despite the harvest season and warned that the agitators will "burn their crops" if needed.

"Crops' prices are not increased, but fuel prices have gone up. If Centre ruins the situation, we'll take our tractors to West Bengal as well. Farmers not getting minimum support price (MSP) there also," Tikait said while addressing a rally in Haryana, as reported by news agency ANI.

The farmers on Thursday also said that 'rail roko' movement is a proof that their protest is not "limited to Punjab and Haryana" which also shows that government is wrong, adding that their agitation will continue unless the three farm laws are withdrawn.

"Farmers from so many states have participated. That is why it was important for us to protest on the railway tracks. Like the railways that has a nationwide network, our protest is also happening across the country," Krantikari Kisan Union's Gurdaspur district president Bhajan Singh said.

'Rail roko agitation passed off without any untoward incident'

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways on Thursday said that the four-hour-long rail roko agitation by the farmers passed off peacefully across the country without any untoward incident.

In a statement, the Indian Railways, which had deployed 20 additional companies of RPSF troops ahead of the movement, said that there was negligible or minimal impact on running of the trains across the country.

"Train movement in all zones is normal now. Few trains were stopped in some areas but now train operation is normal," the Indian Railways said in a statement.

Thousands of farmers are protesting against the three farm laws passed last year in the Parliament on the outskirts of Delhi. The farmers want the government to withdraw the acts and give assurance over MSP.

The government, however, has refused to repeal the laws but has said that it is ready for amendments and has accused the opposition of misleading the protesters.

Amid this, the farmers had called for 'rail roko' movement across the country. The protest was held peacefully on Thursday from 12 pm to 4 pm.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma