'Won't Cease To Be Law Of Land': SC's Strong Reaction Over Centre's Opposition To 'Collegium System'

FOLLOWING a warning from the Supreme Court about the Center's delay in clearing judicial appointments, the apex court reiterated on Thursday that the Collegium system is "law of the land" and should be "followed to the teeth."

The top court also added that just because there are some sections of society who have their own views against the collegium system, it will not cease to be the law of the land.

"There are sections in society who do not agree with the laws made by the Parliament. Should the Court stop enforcing such laws on that ground?" a bench led by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul asked the Attorney General for India, R Venkataramani.

He also said that there will be a breakdown if everyone in society decides which laws to follow and which laws not to follow.

The apex court also said that the Parliament can make laws, but the power to scrutinise them lies with the judiciary.

"Parliament has the right to enact a law, but the power to scrutinise it lies with the court. It is important that law laid down by this court is followed, else people would follow law which they think is correct," the Supreme Court said as quoted by NDTV.

Meanwhile, the court, noting that the Attorney General will discuss the case with the government, has adjourned the case over the delay in the appointment of judges to the judiciary for the next week.

Earlier, on November 28, the court had interrogated the government's delay in clearing the judicial appointments.

"Till the law stands, it has to be followed... Don't make us take a judicial decision in this regard," the court had warned, as quoted by NDTV.