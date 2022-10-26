'Won't Be Scared', Says Kerala CM After Guv Arif Mohd Khan Issues Notices To VCs Over Their Denial To Resign

AFTER two days of state-wide protest against Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan's recent action against several university vice-chancellors, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Tuesday said, his government will attempt to strengthen higher education without being deterred by the tricks of some.

Speaking at an event, Vijayan said there are some people who are intolerant towards the state government’s effort to advance higher education and will try to put in the path of the government.

"We will not run away scared or walk away in the face of such hurdles or obstructions, instead we will go ahead with our objective to strengthen the field of higher education in a time-bound manner. People who cannot tolerate or accept the same are coming out with various 'pippadividyas' (tricks). I would like to tell them to keep the same to themselves," the CM, as quoted by the news agency PTI said.

The Chief Minister further said that the state government was in the midst of developing new programmes in higher education to broaden people's knowledge and provide them with the skills necessary for a variety of jobs both inside and beyond Kerala.

Meanwhile, Kannur University VC Gopinath Ravindran told reporters that there may be a 'political motive' behind creating a crisis in the higher education field in the state like this.

On Monday, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan issued show-cause notices to Vice-Chancellors of the state universities after they refused to send their resignation letters to him. This comes after the VCs of nine universities moved the High Court challenging the Governor's order to tender their resignations. Earlier, Khan asked nine VCs to resign as he said their (VCs) appointment is not in the line with the UGC guidelines.

"Notices issued to the Vice Chancellors concerned to show cause by 5 pm on or before Nov 3rd, their legal right to continue in office as Vice Chancellors and not to declare their appointment illegal and void ab initio: PRO, Kerala Raj Bhavan," tweeted the Kerala Governor.

(With Agencies Inputs)