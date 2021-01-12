The farmers unions on Tuesday said that members of the panel were not dependable as they are "pro-government".

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Refusing to appear before the Supreme-Court appointed committee formed to resolve the ongoing impassed between the government and farmers, the farmers unions on Tuesday said that members of the panel were not dependable as they are "pro-government". They also said that the court can repeal the farm laws suo motu.

"We had issued a press note last night stating that we won't accept any committee formed by Supreme Court for mediation. We were confident that Centre will get a committee formed through Supreme Court to take the burden off their shoulders," said Darshan Pal, Krantikari Kisan Union chief.

"We had said yesterday itself that we won't appear before any such committee. Our agitation will go on as usual. All the members of this Committee are pro-govt and had been justifying the laws of the Government," said Balbir Singh Rajewal, Bhartiya Kisan Union (R).

Rajewal said that the farmers never demanded the Supreme Court to form a committee and it was "the government behind it".

The sharp reaction came after the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of controversial new farm laws till further orders and constituted a four-member committee to resolve the impasse.

A bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said that the court-appointed committee shall hear the government as well as the representatives of farmers' bodies and other stakeholders and submit a report before the apex court containing its recommendations within two months from the date of its first sitting at Delhi.

In its interim order, the top court directed that the committee shall held its first sitting within 10 days from Tuesday.

The committee comprises of -- Bhupinder Singh Mann, National President of Bhartiya Kisan Union and All India Kisan Coordination Committee, Dr Parmod Kumar Joshi, Director for South Asia, International Food Policy Research Institute, Ashok Gulati, agricultural economist and former chairman of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices and Anil Ghanwat, President of Shetkari Sanghatana.

The bench said this committee is “constituted for the purpose of listening to the grievances of the farmers relating to the farm laws and the views of the government and to make recommendations”.

“The implementation of the three farm laws 1) Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; (2) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020; and (3) Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, shall stand stayed until further orders,” it said.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta