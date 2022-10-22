Women’s Panel Chief Writes To Yogi Adityanath Seeking High-Level Probe Into Alleged Ghaziabad Gang Rape Case

SWATI Maliwal, the Delhi Commission for Women(DCW) chairperson, on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, urging him to constitute a high-level enquiry committee to investigate the alleged abduction and gangrape of a 38-year-old woman in Ghaziabad.

ग़ाज़ियाबाद केस में UP CM को पत्र भेजा है। मामले की जाँच हाई लेवल कमिटी से करवाने की माँग की है। UP पुलिस का दावा है की केस फ़र्ज़ी है। कमिटी द्वारा अगर ये सच पाया जाता है तो लड़की पे सख़्त से सख़्त कार्यवाही होनी चाहिए। pic.twitter.com/zWCHEpqtIO — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) October 22, 2022

The Ghaziabad Police on Thursday said that the entire incident was fabricated by the woman against the five individuals alleged in the case as they had a land dispute with her.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the DCW chief has noted the incident as shocking and deeply upsetting.

"Needless to say, this is very serious, shocking, and deeply upsetting on several levels…It must be examined as to who inflicted injuries on the woman and who was responsible for inserting the iron rod-like substance in her private part, which was removed by GTB hospital (as mentioned in the MLC report)."

"In case it is proved beyond doubt that the girl (woman) was actively involved in hatching a conspiracy against the men and that she is not a victim but instead a perpetrator, I would urge you to ensure that strong action is taken against the woman under Section 182 (false information with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the IPC and others," she added.

The National Commission for Women(NCW) on Friday said that the woman and her family members gave contradictory statements in connection with the alleged gangrape.

On Friday, the police arrested three accomplices of the complainant woman for hatching the conspiracy.

"An acquaintance of the complainant woman, Azad, and two other accomplices, Gaurav and Afzal, had planned this (gang rape) in a dispute over a property. All three were arrested. The woman is also involved in the conspiracy. Action will be taken against her too, "said Meerut range Inspector-General of Police Praveen Kumar, as quoted by news agency ANI.