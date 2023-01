'Women Uneducated, Men Careless': Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Comments On Population Control Stirs Row

AMID the ongoing population row in Bihar, Nitish Kumar, the Chief Minister, has sparked a major controversy by saying that the population in the state would not get under control as men do not take responsibility while women remain uneducated. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has slammed the leader's statement for "indecent language and tarnishing the state's image."

Amid the ongoing "Samadhan Yatra," the Janata Party Leader (JDU), Nitish Kumar, was addressing a public gathering in Vaishali, and it came on the day his government launched the first phase of the caste-based census.

"Mahilayen padh lengi tabhi yeh prajanan dar ghatega... abhi bhi wahi hai. Aaj agar mahilayen nahin padhi huyi hai, jo mard log jis tarikey se roj-roj karte hi rehta hai, usko dhyaan mein hi nahin rehta ki bachcha paida nahin karana hai... Mahila padhi rehti hai to unko sab cheej ka gyaan ho jaata hai ki bhai kaise humko bachna hai... (Only when women are educated, the population growth rate will be arrested. It has still not decreased and the rate remains the same. Had women been better educated or had they been aware they would know how to protect themselves from getting pregnant. Men are not ready to consider the outcome of their action and as women are not properly educated they are unable to put their foot down and stop the population growth)," said Kumar, as quoted by news agency ANI.

A major political uproar has been created after the statement by the JDU leader.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Samrat Chaudhary said that Nitish Kumar has tarnished the image of Bihar. He has also accused Kumar of using indecent and derogatory language in public.

"The indecent words used by Chief Minister Mr Nitish Kumar are the height of insensitivity. By using such words, he is tarnishing the dignity of the post of Chief Minister," Chaudhary said, as quoted by news agency ANI.