New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The second wave of coronavirus has sent waves of fear among people across the country, which is already undergoing the world's biggest inoculation drive. To encourage more people to get themselves vaccinated, the goldsmith community in Gujarat's Rajkot has come up with a unique strategy.

If you are in Rajkot and eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine shot, not only you will get protected from the novel virus but also get an attractive gift. The Soni community in the city is offering gold nose pins to women and hand blenders to men who are getting vaccinated.

The Rajkot Municipal Corporation organised a free COVID-19 vaccine camp with the help of Soni community on April 2 and 3. These camps were organised at Kishor Singhji Primary School, Kothariya Naka, Soni Market.

In Mehsana too, those who getting vaccinated against coronavirus are being offered attractive gifts. If you carry your certificate after getting vaccinated to a car workshop in Mehsana, then you are not charged the labor charges on your car servicing and you get a discount of 10 per cent on car accessories.

This comes as the government has opened the vaccination drive from April 1 for anyone above the age of 45 years. Till 8pm on Saturday, a total of 7,44,42,267 vaccine doses have been registered across the country, including those of healthcare workers, frontline workers and people above the age of 45 years, with and without co-morbidity issues.

Five states of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and West Bengal have carried out over 43 per cent of the total vaccinations in the country, according to the Health ministry data.

