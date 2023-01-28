'Women Shouldn't Wait Too Long': Assam CM Shares 'Appropriate Age For Motherhood'

ASSAM Chief Minister Himanta Biswa on Saturday said that women should not wait too long to become mothers as it leads to complications, adding that the appropriate age for motherhood is 22 years to 30 years.

"We have been speaking against early motherhood. But at the same time, women should not wait too long either as many do ... God has created our bodies in a manner that there is an appropriate age for everything," he was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

He also said that women who are still not married should do it soon.

This came after state government's decision to evoke the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act to check child marriages and underage motherhood.

Highlighting that the legal age for the marriage of a woman is 18 years adding that those who marry younger girls will also be brought to book. "Many (men who marry girls) could face life imprisonment," he said.

"Thousands of husbands will be arrested in the next five-six months as it is a crime to have sexual relations with a girl below 14 years of age, even if he is her legally wed husband," Sarma added.

Earlier on Monday, the Assam cabinet decided to book men who marry girls below 14 years under the POCSO Act. Meanwhile, those men who marry girls of age group of 14-18 years will be tried under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006.

Speaking about the same, Sarma had said that the decision was taken to curb the high rate of maternal and infant mortality in the state, whose primary cause is child marriage.

Sarma had mentioned that 31 per cent of the marriages in the state are in the prohibited age group.

(With inputs from agency)