‘Women Really Contributed In Drafting The Constitution’: Chief Justice Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday said he had used the phrase "founding fathers and mothers of the Constitution", in the 2018 judgment on Delhi-Centre row, in order to give due recognition to women.

The Chief Justice gave this explanation while resuming the hearing of the Centre-Delhi government case for the control of services while presiding over a five-judge Constitution bench.

"Founding fathers and mothers of Constitution. I'm reading this for the first time. We call them mothers because otherwise the role played by women members would not be identified. These women really contributed in drafting the Constitution," the CJI said, as quoted by PTI.

Justices MR Shah, Krishna Murari, Hima Kohli, and P S Narasimha were the other members of the bench alongside Chief Justice Chandrachud.



Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is representing the AAP-led Delhi government, was reading out some portions from the 2018 judgement of the top court when the CJI made this remark, according to the PTI report.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi is bound by the aid and advice of the elected government, and both needed to work harmoniously with each other, a five-judge Constitution bench had said unianimously, in a 2018 judgement, the PTI report noted.

