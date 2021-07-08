This time PM Modi's cabinet will have fresh female faces emphasizing the representation of all sections of the society including gender, caste etc. 7 new women ministers have been inducted in the cabinet.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Narendra Modi government underwent a major reshuffle on Wednesday as induction of 43 new faces into the Union Cabinet took place. The newly inducted ministers have started taking charge of their new offices from today morning and they are also scheduled to meet BJP president JP Nadda later in the day. The induction of new ministers also resulted in 12 resignations inclduing 4 high-profile resignations of Law and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank.

PM Modi's new cabinet will also have fresh female faces emphasizing the representation of all sections of the society including gender, caste etc. Earlier, when the cabinet took oath in 2019, it was criticised for scanty representation of women with only three cabinet ministers and 3 ministers of state. However, Narendra Modi's new council of ministers in the second term will have 7 women ministers.

The seven women MPs who took oath as union ministers on Wednesday include Anupriya Patel, Shobha Karandlaje, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, Meenakshi Lekhi, Annpurna Devi, Pratima Bhoumik and Bharati Pravin Pawar.

List of women leaders in PM Modi's cabinet 2.0:

Anupriya Patel was the first woman to take oath as Union Minister. She was elected to the lower house from Mirzapur in 2019 as Union Minister of State for Health in the first term of the Modi government. This is her second term as an MP in the cabinet.

Shobha Karandlaje has served as Cabinet Minister in the Karnataka government. She is Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Udupi Chikmagalur. Her portfolios including Food and Civil Supplies, Power, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj. This is her second term as MP.

Meenakshi Lekhi has also been elected twice from the New Delhi parliamentary constituency as BJP MP. She is also a Supreme Court lawyer, social worker and has been a member of the New Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Darshana Vikram Jardosh is a BJP MP from Surat. This is her third term as MP. Earlier, she has been corporator of Surat Municipal Corporation and a Member of the Gujarat Social Welfare Board.

Annpurna Devi is a first-time Lok Sabha MP from Jharkhand's Kodarma. Her portfolios includes irrigation, and women and child welfare.

Pratima Bhoumik is a BJP MP for Tripura West. This is her first term in the Lok Sabha.

Bharati Pravin Pawar is elected from Dindori in Maharashtra. She is also serving first time as MP. Before joining public life she was a medical practitioner.

Previously also the Modi government has had many notable women leaders in the cabinet. They include Former Minister of External Affairs late Sushma Swaraj, Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman, and Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani.

List of women governors and LGs under Modi government:

Draupadi Murmu as the Governor of Jharkhand

Najma Heptulla as Governor of Manipur

Anandiben Patel as Governor of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh

Baby Rani Maurya as Uttarakhand’s Governor

Anusuiya Uikey as Chhattisgarh’s Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan as Governor of Telangana

Kiran Bedi as Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Mridula Sinha Former Governor of Goa

(With inputs from agencies)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha