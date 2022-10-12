Women Panel's Chief Gets 'Rape Threats' For Demanding Sajid Khan's Removal From Bigg Boss 16

DELHI Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Wednesday said she has been receiving rape threats on social media ever since she wrote a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur to remove filmmaker Sajid Khan from the reality show Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual harassment against him. Adding that Maliwal said there is no action has been taken on my complaint so far.

”I submitted a complaint to Anurag Thakur to remove him from the show immediately, take action against Bigg Boss and probe all complaints. No action on my complaint yet. I've been receiving rape threats on raising this issue, complaint filed to Delhi Police,” she as quoted by ANI said.

Earlier today, the DCW chief in her tweet said, “Ever since I wrote a letter to the I&B minister to get Sajid Khan out of Bigg Boss, I have been receiving rape threats on Instagram. Obviously, they want to stop our work. I am giving a complaint to Delhi Police. Register FIR and investigate. Arrest those who are behind them!"

After filmaker Sajid Khan entered in the Bigg Boss house as a contestant, a major controversy was stoked as several women had brought sexual harassment charges against him. Conforming to this Maliwal on Monday took to her Twitter account and said that the numerous complaints against Sajid Khan show his 'disgusting mentality.

“Ten women accused Sajid Khan of sexual harassment during the MeToo movement. All these complaints show the disgusting mentality of Sajid. Now such a person has been given a place in Bigg Boss which is completely wrong. I have written a letter to Anurag Thakur to get Sajid Khan removed from this show!” she tweeted.

In 2018, many women in the industry who had collaborated with Khan on his several films accused the director of sexual harassment. Actresses including Mandana Karimi, Saloni Chopra, Sherlyn Chopra, and Aahana Kumra, among others, are said to have made the accusations against him.

Today, the DCW chief told ANI that Sajid Khan who is accused of sexual harassment in the MeToo campaign had asked a few minors to strip n**ked during auditions to get a role in his movies Housefull 4' and 'Humshakals'.