'Women Have To Sleep With Someone To Get Govt Job In Karnataka', Says Cong Leader; BJP Hits Back

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson and MLA Priyank Kharge on Friday made serious allegations against the BJP-led state government that "men have to bribe while young women have to sleep with someone to get a government job in the State." Kharge demanded judicial investigation or probe by a special investigation team (SIT) into recruitment scams and sought that the government set up a fast-track court.

Highlighting BJP's indulgence in large-scale corruption in recruitment in various posts, Kharge said, "The government has decided to sell posts. If young women want a government job, they should sleep with someone. Men have to give bribes for government jobs. A minister had asked the young woman to sleep with him for a job. He resigned after the scandal came to light and this is proof of my words."

"Where should the poor and talented students go if there are irregularities in every recruitment examination? The perpetrators and the middlemen know that nothing would happen to them even if any scam comes to light. The government is playing with the future of about 3 lakh students who have applied for the posts of KPTCL," said Congress MLA.

He said that the candidates are very upset about those who have made a business out of the methodology for the sake of a 40 per cent commission. Targeting the government's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, Kharge said that BJP is using patriotism for business.

"BJP is also using patriotism for business. The Flag Code has been amended to allow the use of polyester flags to attract attention. Its biggest beneficiary is the Reliance Company, whose officers have been made flag salesmen. Flags are being compulsorily issued to railway staff by deducting their wages from their salaries," he said.

Responding to the allegations, the BJP hit back at the previous Congress government and recalled several bribery cases during the Cpongress' tenure in the state. The Karnataka BJP said that Kharge fails to see what his party is doing before making such statements.

"Ex minister Priyank Kharge cannot see the tiles of his own house before making statements like these. It was during the Congress government that the Jayamala bribery scandal was exposed and we all know who was involved in it," the BJP Karnataka said in a Twitter thread.

"Mr. Priyank Kharge, wasn’t it during your time when sexually assaulted women were asking for help and remained helpless? The CD issue of Abhishek in Digvijaya channel was during your UPA government and many influential people were involved in it. There are many secret CDs of congress leaders and their nightlife. Mr. Kharge junior, please reveal the list of Congress leaders who are pretending to be decent people but behind the mask, are full of dark history", it added.

"Many women in the country work hard, study and give their best in the examinations to clear it and get a job. The comment made by Priyank Kharge is the biggest insult to all women and he must apologize immediately," the BJP said, denying the allegations made by the Congress leader.



(With Agencies Inputs)