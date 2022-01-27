New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 20-year-old woman was tonsured, garlanded with slippers and paraded with a blackened face in the Kasturba Nagar area of the national capital, Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal alleged on Thursday. She also alleged that the woman was gang-raped by illegal alcohol dealers.

Taking to Twitter Maliwal wrote, "In Kasturba Nagar, a 20-year-old girl was gang-raped by illegal liquor sellers, made her bald, wore a garland of slippers and turned her face black in the entire area."

She also said that she is issuing a notice to the Delhi police in this regard and demanded all the people involved in the act should be arrested.

"I am issuing notice to Delhi Police. All criminal men and women should be arrested and the victim and her family should be given security," the DCW chief added.

The woman has now been rescued from the accused's house and her counseling and medical was conducted, DCP Shahdara said.

The Delhi Police on Wednesday said it had arrested four people for allegedly gang-raping a woman in the Vivek Vihar area of Shahdara district in the national capital.

"An unfortunate incident of sexual assault of a woman due to personal enmity happened in Shahdara District," said R Sathiyasundaram, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara.

"Police has nabbed four accused and probe is on. All possible help and counselling are being provided to the victim," DCP added.

As per the police, after the alleged gang rape of the woman, her hair was cut off, her face was blackened and she was paraded in the streets wearing a garland of slippers.

According to the survivor's sister, a boy living in the neighbourhood who claimed to be in love with the woman committed suicide in November last year. "His family blames my sister for their son's death," she said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With inputs from ANI)

