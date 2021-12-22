New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, wrote a letter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) claiming that her daughter, Sheena Bora, is alive and is in Kashmir, her lawyer Sana Raees Khan on Wednesday said that the lady who met Sheena in Kashmir and informed the same to Indrani is ready to record her statement before the CBI.

According to Indrani Mukerjea's claims, her daughter Sheena Bora is still alive and is living in Jammu and Kashmir. As per her claims, a lady officer met Sheena Bora in Srinagar near Dal Lake on June 24. Indrani further demanded the CBI resume the investigation and look for Sheena in Kashmir.

According to Indrani's lawyer, Sana Raees Khan, she will move an application in the court to direct the CBI to conduct a free and fair probe into the matter and record her statement. "I've been informed by my client Indrani Mukherjea that a lady officer has informed her that she met Sheena Bora on June 24 near Dal Lake. This officer is ready to record her statement before CBI. We'll file an application to direct CBI to conduct a fair probe", Sana Raees Khan, as quoted by ANI, said.

In a shocking revelation earlier this month, former media executive Indrani Mukerjea, who has been lodged in Mumbai Byculla Jail since 2015, wrote a letter to the CBI claiming that her daughter Sheena Bora is still alive and is living in Kashmir. In her letter, Indrani had claimed that a woman government official contacted her and informed her that she met Sheena Bora in Srinagar earlier this year.

Indrani has also requested the CBI to look into the possibility of Sheena being alive and look for her in Kashmir. Indrani has always maintained that Sheena has not been murdered and is alive and had gone abroad for her education in 2012, although Indrani could never prove her claims in any way.

The CBI was investigating the Sheena Bora case since 2015, after taking over the case from Mumbai Police. According to the case registered by Mumbai Police, Sheena Bora was kidnapped and murdered by strangulation in April 2012.

This case first came to light after the arrest of Indrani's driver, Shyamvar Rai in another case in August 2015. During the investigation, he confessed to having murdered Sheena Bora in April 2012 and said that he dumped her body in the Raigad district of Maharashtra. He also told Mumbai Police that Sheena's mother, Indrani Mukerjea and Sanjeev Khanna (Ex-husband of Indrani) were also involved in this murder.

According to CBI's case before the court, Indrani Mukerjea killed Sheena Bora because she was furious over the relationship between Sheena Bora, whom she introduced as her sister to everyone, and Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea (third husband of Indrani Mukerjea) from his first marriage.

Indrani killed Sheena Bora as Sheena was threatening to expose her in public over the fact that she was not her sister, but her daughter, CBI said. Driver Shyamvar Rai turned approver in this case.

(With ANI Inputs)

