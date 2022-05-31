Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: In yet another cowardly attack, a woman teacher has been shot dead by terrorists in the Gopalpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, said the police on Tuesday. The woman, who was a Hindu, used to work at the High School of the Gopalpora area.

The woman has been identified as 36-year-old Rajni Bala, who was a resident of the Samba district.

She was shot at by terrorists on Tuesday morning after which she was taken to a hospital where she succumbed to her injuries. "Terrorists involved in this gruesome terror crime will be soon identified and neutralised," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference (NC) chief Omar Abdullah, meanwhile, has condoled the attack and slammed the government for the situation in the Valley.

"Very sad. This is yet another targeted killing in a long list of recent attacks directed at unarmed civilians. Words of condemnation and condolence ring hollow as do the assurances of the government that they will not rest till the situation normalises. May the deceased rest in peace," he said.

This is the second killing of a Kashmiri Hindu in less than 20 days. On May 12, Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat was shot dead inside the tehsildar's office in the Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district.

Bhat's killing led to massive protest by the Pandits in the Valley, who demanded an inquiry into the matter. The Pandits also demanded that the central government should ensure adequate security is provided to them and officials take strict action against the attackers.

"He used to say everyone behaves nicely with him and nobody can harm him. Yet nobody protected him, they (terrorists) must've asked someone about him and his identity, otherwise, how would they've known," Bhat's wife said earlier, as reported by ANI.

Later, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha met the family of Bhat and assured them that the government will take action against his attackers.

"Met the relatives of Rahul Bhat and assured justice to the family. In this hour of grief, the government stands firmly with Rahul's family. Terrorists and their supporters will have to pay a very heavy price for their heinous act," Sinha had tweeted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma