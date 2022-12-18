Woman Swallowed 82 Cocaine Capsules, Drugs Recovered After Days Of Operation

According to the Custom official, woman travelled from Conakry to Addis Ababa arrived at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport on December 7. (Image Used For Representation/ ANI.)

The Custom officials on Saturday said that they have detained a citizen of Guinea and found 82 capsules worth Rs. 15.36 crore that she had ingested. She was held at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) while her operation to retrieve cocaine capsules was performed at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, New Delhi.

According to the official, the woman travelled from Conakry to Addis Ababa had further arrived at Terminal-3 of the IGI Airport on December 7.

After passing through the green channel and moving toward the departure gate of the international arrival hall of Terminal-3, she was stopped by Customs based on specific information. However, she eventually admitted under interrogation that she had taken Narcotics capsules.

"Since it was an impending medical emergency, she was admitted to hospital. Under expert medical supervision, ejection process was carried out. The entire ejection process lasted over several days during which Customs Officers maintained round the clock vigil," the official said.

82 capsules were ultimately found, yielding a total of 1,024 gm of a white powdered substance. "The woman had violated provisions of section 8 of the NDPS Act, and had committed offence punishable under Section 21, Section 23 and Section 29 of NDPS Act. Accordingly, she was placed under arrest. The powdery substance which is cocaine has been seized along with concealing material under section 43(a) of NDPS Act," the official said.

(With Agency Inputs.)