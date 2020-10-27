The incident happened on Monday when the victim, identified as Nikita, had gone to the college for an exam in Faridabad's Ballabgarh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A 21-year-old was shot dead by a man in broad daylight outside her college in Haryana when she went to appear for her examination. The incident has been caught in a horrific video in which the woman can be seen attempting to save herself after which she was shot at point blank range.

The incident happened on Monday when the victim, identified as Nikita, had gone to the college for an exam in Faridabad's Ballabgarh. She was a B Com final year student.

The attacker, identified as Touseef, and his friend Rehan were apparently in a car for Nikita to come out of the college. The video shows the woman and her friend near the accused's car, trying to save themselves from him who was waving a pistol.

Touseef kept chasing the woman before shooting her dead. He then fled the spot along with his friend while Nikita's friend watched in horro as her friend was left bleeding on the road. Nikita was taken to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

Touseef has been arrested, according to the police.

"We complained earlier also as these people used to trouble her and now they have killed my daughter," says the victim's father.

"My daughter went to appear for an examination at the college. The assailant tried to forcibly make her sit in his car but she refused. After a brief scuffle, he shot her," he added.

"Nikita had come to college for an exam. Accused, Touseef, whom she knew, tried to speak to her and then shot her," said Jaiveer Rathi ACP Ballabgarh.

