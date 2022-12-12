Woman Police Officer Grooves At 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja', Internet Calls It 'Adorable'

A video of a police officer, supermodel, biker and boxer dancing on the song 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare aaja' is going viral on social media platforms and the internet cannot stop praising.

JUST a few days after a video of a Pakistani girl, Ayesha grooving to 'Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja' at a wedding ceremony made rounds on the social media platform, the song has been used by various netizens to create reels on Instagram.

While many were seen imitating her steps, several memes also started going viral on social media platforms. The remixed version of the popular song of Lata Mangeshkar from the 1954 movie Nagin has now become the new reel trend.

The latest video of a police officer, supermodel, biker and boxer is now taking the internet by storm. The clip that goes by the caption, "No offence," shows Eksha Kerung shaking a leg to the song.

The video was shared last week and ever since then, it has garned 8.9 million views and 565,861 likes so far.

 
 
 
While many social media users called the officer 'cute and adorable, some also posted hilarious comments asking the officer to arrest them.

"You're absolutely, cute and adorable honey," wrote a user.

"Looking extremely beautiful," said a second user.

"Lots of love from Scotland," a third wrote.

A fourth user jokingly said that it would be a dream coming true to be arrested by a beautiful police officer.

"Getting arrested one day by such a beautiful police officer is still a dream but," said the netizen.

Eksha is followed by 184k Instagram users and she also took part in the second season of MTV Supermodel of the year. Her name was included in the top 9 list of the show.

Earlier, industrialist Anand Mahindra tweeted about her referring to her as a wonder woman. Taking to Twitter he wrote, "The North East is brimming with extraordinary people. I tweeted about Prem from Manipur, India's 'IronMan.' And now, here's another Superhero; Eksha puts Wonder Woman in the shade."

