Kolkata | Jagran News Desk: A woman lost her life outside the Bangladesh High Commission in central Kolkata's busy Park Circus area on Friday afternoon after police constable allegedly opened fire, before killing himself.

According to news agency PTI, the woman was riding pillion on a two-wheeler. She fell down after getting hit by a bullet after the policeman opened fire from his rifle, triggering chaos in the congested area.

The woman died on the spot after which the policeman killed himself using his rifle. The identities of the woman and the policeman are yet to be known.

"The whole episode lasted for around five minutes," PTI quoted eyewitness Bablu Sheikh as saying.

The security has now been beefed up in the area and the police have launched an investigation.

More to follow...

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma