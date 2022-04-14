New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In a shocking incident in the national capital, a young woman attempted suicide at a metro station. As per CISF, this woman hailing from Punjab jumped off a 40-foot-high elevated platform of the Akshardham Metro station on Thursday morning in an apparent attempt to end her life but was saved by CISF personnel and others, officials said.

As soon as some passengers noticed the woman standing at the edge of platform No. 2 around 7:30am, CISF personnel rushed to the spot and tried to dissuade her from taking the fatal leap, a senior officer said.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, CIF uploaded the video of the incident and wrote, "Saving Lives...Prompt and prudent response by CISF personnel saved the life of a girl who jumped from Akshardham Metro Station. #PROTECTIONandSECURITY #Humanity."

Watch the video here:

A team was rushed to the ground spot so that arrangements could be made to catch her safely, he said.

The woman, aged around 20-22 years, instantly jumped off and was caught on a blanket stretched by CISF personnel and other people present there.

"Due to severity of the fall, the woman sustained severe injuries but her life has been saved. She was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where she is under treatment," a CISF spokesperson said.

The woman hails from Punjab and CISF officials said they have "unconfirmed" reports suggesting she cannot hear and speak.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) provides a counter-terrorist cover to the rapid rail network running across the national capital region.

The video of the incident was widely shared over social media. Comments are flooding the post as netizens are hailing the efforts of the CISF. One user wrote, "Commendable work, congratulations. And as responsible citizens, it is our duty to not burden our security forces with these issues, and let them focus on ensuring security from other more pressing threats."

While another wrote, "Kudos to our Jawans❤❤. Your life is not all yours it is also of your loved ones. Giving up life is not the option. As Krishna said to Arjun "This too shall pass". So face your life and believe that things will change for good."

Posted By: Ashita Singh