Woman Gang-Raped Inside New Delhi Station; Four Railway Employees Arrested

A woman was allegedly raped by two railway employees in a room at the New Delhi station, the national transporter said on Saturday. Four railway employees, including two who stood guard outside the room, have been arrested. All the four accused work in the electrical department, the Railways said. The woman, who was found on platforms 8-9 on Friday, narrated her ordeal to officials and they informed the Railway Protection Force (RPF), it said.

A 30-year-old woman was raped in the electrical maintenance staff hut at Railway Station platforms 8 and 9. The accused are Railway Employees in Electrical Department, said DCP Railway Harendra Singh.

"The victim, aged 30, was raped in the electrical maintenance staff hut at Railway Station platform 8-9 Thursday night. All 4 accused are Railway Employees in Electrical Department and have been arrested," he said.

The woman told the officials that she has been separated from her husband for the last one year and is engaged in a court case for divorce. Around two years back, she came in contact with a man through a common friend. The man told her that he is a railway employee and can arrange a job for her too, it said.

Both of them continued talking on the phone. On July 21, the accused invited her to his house for a party to celebrate his son's birthday and for buying a new house, according to the Railways. The accused are identified as Satish Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Mangal Chand Meena and Jagdish Chand.

He picked up the woman from Kirti Nagar metro station around 10.30 pm and brought her to platforms 8-9 at the railway station. He asked her to sit in a hut for electrical maintenance staff, the national transporter said.

Later, the man came to the hut along with his friend and bolted it from inside. The two sexually assaulted the woman one after another. Two accomplices of the accused facilitated the assault by guarding the room against outside, it said. All the four accused have been arrested. They were produced before a local court, which sent them to judicial custody, the Railways said.

The call was earlier received at PS ODRS at around 2:27 p.m. The staff there checked for the caller but could not find her. Upon contacting her on the given mobile number, it was known that she is standing at PF No. 8-9 of the station. Immediately, the SHO along with the staff reached platforms 8-9 where he met the victim.

She was then taken to a nearby government hospital where she was made to undergo a medical test. Rape was established in her medical report. The police then lodged the FIR for rape with relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

