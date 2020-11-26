During an interaction with the judges, the woman said she had gone with the man of her own free will and that she has married him.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday observed that a woman was “free to reside wherever and with whoever she wishes”. The observation gains significance amid the ongoing debate over the proposed law against ‘love jihad’ brought by several states.

A two-judge bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar passed the order on a habeas corpus petition by the family of a woman who allegedly went missing on September 12 and the family suspected the man, who married her, behind it.

According to the family, Sulekha was kidnapped by a man named Babloo. The woman was later traced and produced before the high court through video conferencing.

During an interaction with the judges, the woman said she had gone with the man of her own free will and that she has married him. The high court noted that as per the police status report, the woman was born in 2000 and even on the date when she went missing, she was a major.

The court asked the police to counsel the parents of the woman, who willingly left her house and married a man of her choice, not to threaten the couple or take law into hands.

Few days back, the Allahabad High Court overturned its previous judgment which held that religious conversion “just for the purpose of marriage”, was unacceptable. The court reiterated that a person’s right to live with people of their choice, irrespective of religion, is intrinsic to their right to life and personal liberty guaranteed by the Constitution.

The bench said that it doesn’t see “Priyanka Kharwar and Salamat Ansari as Hindu and Muslim”, rather as two grown-up individuals who are living together peacefully and happily for over a year out of their own free will and choice.

Notably, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government cleared an executive order on Wednesday to check forced religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which is being referred to as “love jihad”. Similar laws have been brought up by the BJP-led governments in Madhya Pradesh and Haryana.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta