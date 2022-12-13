Woman Found Alive In Rajasthan Whose Husband Served 18-Month Jail For Murdering Her; Detained

A woman who purportedly disappeared in 2015 and died, was found alive in Rajasthan. (ANI Photo)

MEHANDIPUR police detained a woman who was declared dead seven years ago while two accused including her husband served imprisonment. The victims tipped the Mehandipur Balaji police about the whereabouts of the woman.

A woman who was died a long time ago found alive and living with her second husband in Rajashthan. The 32-year-old Sonu Saini, the first husband of Arti spent 18 months in jail while his friend Gopal Saini (30), was imprisoned for nine months. Both are out on bail, IANS reported.

As per police records, a woman who identified as Aarti purportedly disappeared from her rented home in Vrindavan in 2015.

"The victim Sonu said that in 2015 he had a court marriage with a woman named Aarti. After marriage, Aarti demanded to get the land in her name along with the money. On expressing his inability, the woman left the house after 8 days and disappeared somewhere. After this, he searched for but she was nowhere to be found," said Police Station Officer Mehandipur Balaji Ajit Singh Badsera, ANI reported.

The Uttar Police police found the body of a woman in the Magorra canal of Mathura. When the post-mortem of the woman was not conducted, the police got her cremated.

A woman's husband and his friend were booked for murder in 2016, following a complaint at Vrindavan police station by the woman's father. The Police who were investigating the case, rewarded Rs 15,000 for nabbing the two men.

Now, six years later, Sonu and Gopal managed to track down the dead woman and informed Mathura police. On Sunday, the woman was detained. The woman has been found with two Aadhaar cards carrying two different dates of birth, cops claimed, IANS reported.

The two accused are out on bail and are hopeful of getting justice.

(With Agencies Inputs)