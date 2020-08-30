The matter came to the light after the woman’s husband – who works in Mumbai – filed a police complaint against her wife for having an ‘illicit relationship’ with a person named Sandeep Singh.

Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: In what could be shocking piece of news, a 36-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit allegedly took her lover to an Australian trip on her husband’s forged passport.

According to a report by news agency IANS, Sandeep, 36, was in a relationship with the woman, who is also 36. The duo forged documents to obtain a passport and travelled to Australia where one of the couple’s children study.

The duo was supposed to return in India in March but was left stranded in Australia after the central government imposed a nationwide lockdown to control the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus in the country. They only managed to return to India in August this year.

The complainant, 46, who is a native of Damgarhi village in Uttar Pradesh, informed that he has been working Mumbai for the past 20 years and rarely visits his wife who stays in Pilibhit and take care of ancestral land.

"When I returned to Pilibhit on May 18, my wife was not at home. I came to know from Sandeep's family that both had gone to Australia. To find out whether Sandeep forged documents to obtain a passport in my name to visit Australia, I purposely applied for a passport on August 24 at the Bareilly-based passport office. My suspicion was ascertained by the passport authorities, who told me that a passport in my name had already been issued on February 2, 2019," IANS quoted the complainant as saying.

Following the complaint, the police has registered an FIR and an investigation by a local intelligence unit (LIU) is underway. Jai Prakash Yadav, Superintendent of Police, told IANS that they would focus their investigation on “how a passport in the name of the complainant was issued despite identity-checking at multiple levels”.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma