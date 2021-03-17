The flight was of IndiGo airlines and was heading from Bengaluru to Jaipur in the morning of March 17 where a woman delivered a baby girl

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Right from proposing someone for marriage during mid-air to delivering a baby on a flight are some incidences that are getting slightly common. Yes, another incident of a woman giving birth to a baby after boarding a plane has come up. The flight was of IndiGo airlines and was heading from Bengaluru to Jaipur in the morning of March 17 where a woman delivered a baby girl with the help of flight attendants and a doctor.

As soon as this happened, the Jaipur airport was asked to arrange for a doctor and an ambulance on the flight's arrival so that the baby and mother can get immediate medical help. The flight started at around 5:45 am in the morning and landed in Bengaluru at 8 am.

The IndiGo's official statement said, "A baby girl was born mid-air on board flight 6E 469 from Bangalore to Jaipur. The baby was delivered with the help of the IndiGo crew, effectively assisted by Dr. Subahana Nazir, travelling with us on the same flight."

The statement further mentioned, "Both the baby and mother are stable."

Now isn't it interesting? Well, this is not the first a time a child is born in mid-air, earlier also there have been many similar incidences of people giving birth to baby while on a plane. Infact one of the incidents was of IndiGo airlines itself. Yes, last year in October a woman gave birth to a baby boy during Delhi to Bengaluru flight. As per reports, the woman was not in her 7th month at that time and therefore was allowed to board the plane. Also, luckily a senior gynaecologist was present on the same flight who helped the woman during her premature labour and delivery.

