Woman’s Body Found Inside Freezer At Dhaba In New Delhi’s Najafgarh

A 25-Year-Old woman’s body has been found on Tuesday inside a freezer at a dhaba in Najafgarh, southwest Delhi, the police informed. The woman was allegedly killed two to three days ago and her body was kept inside the freezer of the dhaba. However, the owner of the dhaba, Sahil Gahlot has been arrested.

The police further informed that the woman was a resident of the national capital’s Uttam Nagar area. “The dhaba owner, Sahil Gahlot, has been apprehended on suspicion," a police officer was quoted as saying by ANI.

Police officer Vikram Singh further informed that the owner of the dhaba Sahil Gahlot has been arrested.

Gahlot was to marry another woman. When his girlfriend came to know about it, she confronted him and insisted that he marry her instead," Police Officer Vikram Singh was quoted as saying by ANI.

Gahlot was outraged by this and decided to kill her and hid her body inside the freeze of the dhaba. "She was killed two-three days ago,” the police officer said. The body of the woman has been sent for autopsy, as reported by ANI.

Earlier in January, the body of a 36-year-old woman was found at her rented apartment in Mangolpuri Kalan village of New Delhi. The police informed that the woman was residing in the apartment with her live-in partner. The police also told that multiple teams were formed to nab the live-in partner of the woman.

